The case's fifth defendant, Walgreens Boots Alliance was not a part of the settlement, and it is unclear if the trial will proceed with a single defendant, according to the Wall Street Journal. A person told the WSJ that the details of the settlement will be announced later Monday.

Context: Almost every state and thousands of local governments have sued pharmaceutical companies for damages caused by the opioid crisis. In total, more than 2,300 opioid lawsuits have been brought in federal court by plaintiffs ranging from local municipalities to Native American tribes.

The cases were consolidated before U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, and the cases of Ohio’s Cuyahoga and Summit counties were selected to go to trial first.

By the numbers: The WSJ reports that overdoses of legal and illegal opioids have killed at least 400,000 people since 1999.

Collectively, McKesson, Cardinal and AmerisourceBergen controlled 95% of the U.S. drug distribution market in 2018 and were among the largest corporations in the country.

A coalition of state attorneys general has pushed for a settlement with five drug companies that could be worth as much as $48 billion.

Walgreens was included in the trial for its role as a drug distributor to its own stores, and Teva was included because it produces generic opioid painkillers.

