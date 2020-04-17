2 hours ago - Sports

DraftKings inches closer to going public

Jeff Tracy

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

DraftKings is one step closer to going public, after the SEC approved its reverse merger with blank-check acquisition company Diamond Eagle and sports betting enterprise solution SBTech.

What's next: Diamond Eagle's shareholders will vote April 23 on the merger, which is expected to go through.

  • Why it matters: With this deal, DraftKings will become "the only vertically integrated U.S. sports betting and online gaming company," per Variety's Dave McNary.

Background: DraftKings was founded in 2012 as a platform for daily fantasy sports (DFS) — a market already dominated by FanDuel, which launched three years earlier.

  • In 2017, the FTC blocked a merger between FanDuel and DraftKings, citing fears of a monopoly.
  • In 2018, after PASPA was overturned and gaming legislation could be made at the state level, DraftKings Sportsbook — the first legal, online sports betting venue — was born.

The bottom line: Despite the global economy grinding to a halt, the environment surrounding this deal should allow the business to flourish in the long run.

  • DraftKings is a marketing behemoth, SBTech offers best-in-class infrastructure, and whenever we emerge from this crisis, more states will have regulated sports betting markets than ever before.

Rebecca Falconer

WWE deemed an essential business in Florida

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Orange County's mayor told a briefing Monday live televised wrestling matches at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando can go ahead because Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) deemed it an "essential business."

Why it matters: The WWE is one of the few entertainment and sporting enterprises still holding events during the COVID-19 pandemic. It plans to continue holding shows in closed sets despite an employee testing positive for COVID-19, starting with its "Raw" event on Monday night.

Joann Muller

Car-buying will never be the same after coronavirus

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The coronavirus is changing how people buy cars and get them serviced — behaviors likely to last long after the pandemic is over.

Why it matters: Confined by stay-at-home orders, people have discovered that getting a new car delivered is as easy as ordering groceries or takeout. Experts say they may never visit a showroom again, with consequences that will reverberate on every Main Street in America.

Jeff Tracy

Inside college basketball's 2020 recruiting class

Data: 247Sports; Cartogram: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

College basketball's regular signing period began yesterday, and with only a handful of players still undecided, the 2020 recruiting class has begun to take shape.

By the numbers: The chart above specifically captures the 119 four- and five-star recruits, per 247 Sports.

