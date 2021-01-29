Sign up for our daily briefing

Downtown Minneapolis remains in pandemic-induced hibernation

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Most of the 218,000 people who worked in downtown Minneapolis before the pandemic still have jobs — they're just working remotely.

Why it matters: Restaurants, retailers and hotels have been hit hardest by the lack of office workers, and years' worth of momentum for downtown has halted.

  • While workers will return, it's unlikely to be at pre-pandemic levels —at least anytime soon.

By the numbers: Only 15.8% of office workers are going to their downtown job, according to the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

  • Sales tax revenue in the city was down more than 40% from March to the fall.
  • With corporate travel curtailed, hotel occupancy in downtown finished 2020 at 21.8% compared with 33.3% for the broader Twin Cities metro, according to STR, a hospitality benchmarking firm.

The state of play: The Downtown Council warned in August that several companies were considering moving their offices to the suburbs due to concerns about public safety — but no such moves have been confirmed.

  • "The dynamic of a largely vacant downtown and the aspect of increases in crime is not unique to our city. It is something that we've seen in almost every major city nationwide," Mayor Jacob Frey told us.
  • In fact, Frey said that he’s encouraged by Deluxe Corp.’s decision to move more than 500 jobs from Shoreview to downtown.

The bottom line: "We are not out of the woods yet, but there has not been a huge exodus by any means. It will take a year or two to more fully tell the tale," Downtown Council President Steve Cramer said.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Torey Van Oot, author of Twin Cities
Jan 28, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Eric Dayton has no plans to bring back Minneapolis' beloved Bachelor Farmer

Photo: The Bachelor Farmer/Facebook

The closure of The Bachelor Farmer and its basement Marvel Bar last April was widely mourned as a major blow to the Twin Cities restaurant scene.

What's happening: Nearly nine months later, Eric Dayton, who owned the haunts with his brother Andrew, said he is staying on the sidelines when it comes to restaurant projects.

"I have incredible respect and admiration for friends in that industry who are navigating unprecedented challenges. I think many of them are going to make it to the other side ... but that’s not an industry that we’re focused on right now."
Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
Jan 28, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

How Tampa Bay is juggling a Super Bowl and a pandemic

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

With 10 days left until the big game, there’s been a lot of talk about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Super Bowl — and, by extension, Tampa Bay.

The state of play: Super Bowl Host Committee president Rob Higgins doesn’t want to think about what could have been for our area. Instead, he told Axios he appreciates what the Super Bowl is: a much-needed economic boost.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
19 mins ago - Economy & Business

SEC says it will "closely review" restrictions on Reddit-fueled stocks

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday warned Robinhood and other brokerages that it will "closely review" actions they took on Thursday that prevented investors from buying stock in GameStop and other popular Reddit-fueled stocks.

Why it matters: The move from Robinhood generated anger across the political spectrum and among small investors who wanted to participate in one of the most exciting stock-market trades of the moment.

