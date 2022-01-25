Congressional ethics investigators said Monday there is "substantial reason" to believe that Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) misused official resources and solicited or accepted improper gifts from subordinates.

Driving the news: Lamborn's aides told investigators they were often asked to run personal errands for his wife, Jeanie Lamborn, and were at one point tasked with helping his son apply for a federal position, according to the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE). Lamborn strongly denies the allegations.

Lamborn may have also permitted his chief of staff to compel other staff members to provide gifts to him and his family, the OCE said.

The House Committee on Ethics has agreed to further review the allegations, which could constitute a violation of "House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law," per the OCE.

Our thought bubble, via Axios Denver's John Frank: In Colorado, Jeanie Lamborn has been influential in his campaigns as she collects a salary for her role as strategist and manager, and it extends to his congressional office, where she helps steer her husband’s politics.

What they're saying: Lamborn in a rebuttal to the committee wrote that his wife's involvement is a reflection of her "commitment to her husband's success" and not a violation of ethics rules.

He also called the allegation regarding his son's job application "highly exaggerated and false," claiming the interaction did not go beyond a 20-minute meeting and some emails with links to federal job openings.

What to watch: Lamborn could face a subpoena from the committee as part of its investigation.