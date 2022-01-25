Sign up for our daily briefing
Rep. Doug Lamborn departs from a news conference held by the House Republican Israel Caucus on May 19, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Congressional ethics investigators said Monday there is "substantial reason" to believe that Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) misused official resources and solicited or accepted improper gifts from subordinates.
Driving the news: Lamborn's aides told investigators they were often asked to run personal errands for his wife, Jeanie Lamborn, and were at one point tasked with helping his son apply for a federal position, according to the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE). Lamborn strongly denies the allegations.
- Lamborn may have also permitted his chief of staff to compel other staff members to provide gifts to him and his family, the OCE said.
- The House Committee on Ethics has agreed to further review the allegations, which could constitute a violation of "House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law," per the OCE.
Our thought bubble, via Axios Denver's John Frank: In Colorado, Jeanie Lamborn has been influential in his campaigns as she collects a salary for her role as strategist and manager, and it extends to his congressional office, where she helps steer her husband’s politics.
What they're saying: Lamborn in a rebuttal to the committee wrote that his wife's involvement is a reflection of her "commitment to her husband's success" and not a violation of ethics rules.
- He also called the allegation regarding his son's job application "highly exaggerated and false," claiming the interaction did not go beyond a 20-minute meeting and some emails with links to federal job openings.
What to watch: Lamborn could face a subpoena from the committee as part of its investigation.