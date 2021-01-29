Emhoff highlights food insecurity on first outing as second gentleman

Vice President Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff used his first official outing as second gentleman Thursday to learn about and raise awareness for food insecurity, Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The farm that Emhoff visited at Washington, D.C.'s Kelly Miller Middle School has shifted its focus during the COVID-19 pandemic to help get food to people who are vulnerable to hunger. "Food security is a racial justice issue," said Christopher Bradshaw, executive director of Dreaming Out Loud, the nonprofit that runs the farm.

What he's saying: Emhoff told reporters that food insecurity is "something everyone needs to be concerned about," the Post reports.

He added that he would raise what he learned on Thursday with Harris.

The big picture: Early in the pandemic a UN report noted that those struggling with food insecurity often have higher rates of underlying health conditions, which can weaken immune systems and "increase the risk of people developing severe COVID-19 symptoms."