DoorDash, Airbnb beat revenue expectations in first post-IPO quarter

Both DoorDash and Airbnb beat analyst revenue expectations on Thursday in their first quarter as public companies. Both also have significant losses, which they attribute mostly to IPO-related costs and stock-based compensation.

Why it matters: The two companies became Silicon Valley darlings amid the pandemic as they capitalized on resulting consumer trends.

Yes, but: The companies will likely face different worlds and trends as the pandemic gets under control and more normal life resumes.

Food delivery could be impacted by a return to restaurant dining. In California, DoorDash now faces new costs related to Prop. 22, which passed in November.

In an interview with Axios Re:Cap, DoorDash CEO Tony Xu said that even back in May-June when states like Texas, Georgia and Florida eased restrictions on restaurants, the company's business continued to grow.

"If you looked at Australia, for example, certain cities like Melbourne actually were even more fully recovered ... and there you saw maybe a 20% drop from the COVID-19 highs in terms of our business," he added.

Meanwhile, Airbnb is readying for a rebound in travel. "In 2021, people ... said they miss travel more than any other out-of-home activity," Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told Axios Re:Cap.

"More than 50% of people said this year, they intend to travel, or they're already planning to travel ... they will travel as soon as they feel safe to do so."

However, Chesky also said it's unclear exactly when the big rebound will happen.

By the numbers:

Airbnb revenue : $859 million compared to $748 million expected, per Refinitiv. Revenue is down 22% year-over-year.

: $859 million compared to $748 million expected, per Refinitiv. Revenue is down 22% year-over-year. Airbnb loss : net loss of $3.89 billion, compared to $352 million in the year-ago quarter, and a $11.24 loss per share.

: net loss of $3.89 billion, compared to $352 million in the year-ago quarter, and a $11.24 loss per share. DoorDash revenue : $970 million compared to $938 million expected, per Refinitiv. Revenue is up 226% year-over-year.

: $970 million compared to $938 million expected, per Refinitiv. Revenue is up 226% year-over-year. DoorDash loss: net loss of $312 million, compared to $134 million in the year-ago quarter, and a $2.67 loss per share.

Airbnb's stock price briefly jumped to nearly $190 in after-hours trading, but is now just under where it closed at $180.06. Meanwhile DoorDash's stock price is down about 13% from its closing price of $166.87.

Editor's note: The story has been updated with comments from DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.