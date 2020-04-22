1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Donna Shalala admits mistake in not reporting stock sales

Fadel Allassan

Rep. Donna Shalala. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.) told CBS Miami on Wednesday that she made a mistake by not reporting at least six stock sales she made after she was elected to the House in 2018.

Why it matters: The transactions were only revealed when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed Shalala to a committee conducting oversight on the hundreds of billions of dollars being provided to companies through the coronavirus relief bill.

Catch up quick: After she was elected to Congress in November 2018, Shalala sold off stocks in companies like Boeing, Alaska Airlines, Chevron, Conoco, and AMC, the Miami Herald first reported.

  • Shalala said she did so to avoid potential conflicts of interest, but she did not disclose them within 45 days, as is required by the STOCK Act.
  • “It was my mistake and I take full responsibility,” Shalala told CBS Miami Wednesday. “I missed the deadlines. And I have to take responsibility, personal responsibility for doing that. No one else is responsible except for me.”

What to watch: Shalala said she doesn't believe the revelations will change her standing on the committee. She added that she contacted the House Ethics Committee and is open to an inquiry and whatever disciplinary action they deem necessary.

  • “Whatever they think is appropriate,” Shalala said. “Whether it’s a financial penalty or anything else. I’m really sorry I missed those deadlines in the process of trying to do the right thing.”

Rashaan Ayesh

Top House Republican presses Pelosi on plan to reopen Congress

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) sent Speaker Nancy Pelosi a letter on Tuesday calling on her to establish a plan to open Congress as the session enters its fourth week of suspension due to the coronavirus.

The state of play: Both the House and Senate previously said lawmakers would not travel back to D.C. any sooner than May 4. McCarthy's letter also comes as protests are unfolding across the country for states to reopen and lift shelter-at-home orders.

Jacob Knutson

Senate Intel affirms that Russia interfered to help Trump in 2016

Sens. Mark Warner (L) and Richard Burr. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday released the fourth volume of its report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, which focused on a December 2016 intelligence community assessment provided to President Obama.

Why it matters: The bipartisan report affirms the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia interfered in the election to help President Trump defeat Hillary Clinton, noting that the assessment "reflects proper analytic tradecraft despite being tasked and completed within a compressed timeframe."

Jacob Knutson

FDA approves new at-home coronavirus test kits

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said Wednesday that stay at-home coronavirus tests will help states increase their testing capabilities.

Why it matters: Increasing daily tests is a key requirement that states must reach before they can safely relax coronavirus lockdowns.

