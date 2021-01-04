Trump attacks Tom Cotton for declining to object to Electoral College certification

President Trump turned on Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Monday after the Republican senator warned that the GOP effort to oppose certifying Joe Biden's victory could "establish unwise precedents" and "take away the power to choose the president from the people."

Why it matters: Cotton, a close ally of Trump who praised the president at the Republican National Convention, is one of a growing number of Republicans who have denounced plans by colleagues to object to certifying Biden's Electoral College vote.

Cotton is widely viewed as a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who are also rumored to be considering 2024 bids, are leading the efforts to oppose certification.

What he's saying: On Twitter, Trump repeated his unfounded claim that the election was rigged and said "the real numbers" would be revealed during his speech on Monday night.

"@SenTomCotton Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET!" Trump tweeted.

Go deeper: GOP battle lines drawn by Trump and McConnell will shape the next four years