Trump attacks Tom Cotton for declining to object to Electoral College certification

President Trump at the White House with Tom Cotton in 2017. Photo: Zach Gibson via Pool/Getty Images

President Trump turned on Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Monday after the Republican senator warned that the GOP effort to oppose certifying Joe Biden's victory could "establish unwise precedents" and "take away the power to choose the president from the people."

Why it matters: Cotton, a close ally of Trump who praised the president at the Republican National Convention, is one of a growing number of Republicans who have denounced plans by colleagues to object to certifying Biden's Electoral College vote.

  • Cotton is widely viewed as a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate.
  • Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who are also rumored to be considering 2024 bids, are leading the efforts to oppose certification.

What he's saying: On Twitter, Trump repeated his unfounded claim that the election was rigged and said "the real numbers" would be revealed during his speech on Monday night.

  • "@SenTomCotton Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET!" Trump tweeted.

Go deeper: GOP battle lines drawn by Trump and McConnell will shape the next four years

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

More Republicans denounce GOP plans to challenge election results

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaks with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on October 15 in D.C. Photo: Bill O'Leary-Pool/Getty Images

More than a dozen House and Senate Republicans over the weekend attacked plans by colleagues to object to certifying 2020 election results, calling the effort ineffective, dangerous or lacking in evidence.

Why it matters: Although nearly all lawsuits brought by President Trump, his allies and his legal team to challenge election results have been dismissed, a group of Republican senators led by Ted Cruz says they will oppose certifying Joe Biden's win.

What they're saying (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 2, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Multiple senators oppose certifying election results

Sen. Ted Cruz. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A growing number of Republican senators — led by Ted Cruz — announced today they also will object to certifying state Electoral College votes on Wednesday and called for resurrecting an Electoral Commission to conduct an emergency audit of the results.

Why it matters: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had hoped to avoid the spectacle of his party leading a last-ditch effort to prevent Joe Biden from being declared the 2020 election winner, but Josh Hawley of Missouri said he would raise a general objection and now other Republican senators plan to air more specific grievances.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Margaret TalevAlayna Treene
Jan 3, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Inside the GOP rebellion

Via CNN

Here's the thinking of Republicans who plan to object Wednesday to certifying the Electoral College victory of President-elect Biden — a band that's up to a dozen senators and at least 140 House members, backed by Vice President Pence.

The big picture: They know there's no state where the results are in any kind of doubt, and they know their protests won't change the outcome.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow