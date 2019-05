What Trump is saying:

"Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama. This time it will be for Six Years, not just Two. I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t. If Alabama does not elect a Republican to the Senate in 2020, many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost, including our Pro-Life victories. Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating....Judges and Supreme Court Justices!"

The backdrop: Moore lost former Attorney General Jeff Sessions' seat in a 2017 special election after 4 women accused him of inappropriate touching and making sexual advances toward them when they were underage.

Go deeper: Roy Moore considers another Senate run in Alabama