Seniors won't receive Trump drug discount cards until after election

The $200 prescription drug discount cards the Trump administration promised to Medicare recipients won't likely reach households by the Nov. 3 goal, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The cards, which Trump announced in late September with little detail, target voters over 65, a group that is crucial to the president's reelection bid.

  • The administration could only push through a small percentage of cards by October, so most will likely reach users after Election Day.
  • It's still uncertain whether the federal government can legally send out the cards.

By the numbers: If approved by the Office for Management and Budget, it could cost up to $8 billion.

  • The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is spending an estimated $20 million for administrative costs to print and send letters to Medicare beneficiaries informing them that they will be getting cards, per WSJ.

Joe Biden is the luckiest, least scrutinized frontrunner

Eight months ago, Joe Biden was in danger of losing the Democratic nomination. Now he's a prohibitive favorite for president — who got there with lots of luck and shockingly little scrutiny.

Why it matters: The media's obsession with Trump — and Trump's compulsion to dominate the news — allowed Biden to purposely and persistently minimize public appearances and tough questions.

Republicans' Supreme Court message: Don't worry about the ACA

Health care was by far the dominant issue in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearing yesterday for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The big picture: After promising for 10 years to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, and with a lawsuit pending at the Supreme Court that could do exactly that, Republicans are making a new argument: c’mon, nobody’s getting rid of the Affordable Care Act.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Politics: "Souls to the polls" during COVID-19 —Trump says Fauci's "pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications"
  2. Health: The coming vaccine chaos — Where the U.S. has been hit hardest.
  3. Sports: Tampa missed out on $400 million in sports glory.
  4. World: America's stubbornly high death rate compared to the rest of the globe.
