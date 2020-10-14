Seniors won't receive Trump drug discount cards until after election

The $200 prescription drug discount cards the Trump administration promised to Medicare recipients won't likely reach households by the Nov. 3 goal, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The cards, which Trump announced in late September with little detail, target voters over 65, a group that is crucial to the president's reelection bid.

The administration could only push through a small percentage of cards by October, so most will likely reach users after Election Day.

It's still uncertain whether the federal government can legally send out the cards.

By the numbers: If approved by the Office for Management and Budget, it could cost up to $8 billion.