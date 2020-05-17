2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Donald Trump Jr.'s under-the-radar virtual campaign

Donald Trump Jr. visits SiriusXM Studios, Feb. 13, New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. has spent his quarantine vacuuming up cash for the GOP.

Here's how the Trump campaign and Congressional candidates have deployed him over the last month:

  • He's hosted an online show called "Triggered" with conservative celebrities like MMA fighter Tito Ortiz.
  • He's held "Virtual MAGA Meet Ups" for voters in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, California and Florida.
  • He's held Trump campaign "virtual fundraisers" for donors in Nevada, Arkansas and Florida.
  • He's held hunting-themed virtual events for supporters in Wisconsin and New Mexico.
  • The National Republican Senatorial Committee's Jesse Hunt said Don Jr. has been a valuable asset. He's signed fundraising emails for the NRSC, Sen. Mitch McConnell, and Sens. Martha McNally (Ariz.), Thom Tillis (N.C.) and Steve Daines (Mont.).
  • He's also sent out iPhone videos and taped robocalls for House and Senate candidates.

What's next: On Monday, Don Jr. will launch what's called a "Team Page" on the Republican Party's fundraising platform, WinRed. His page, "Don Jr's #MAGA candidates of the week," will direct his followers to donate to his favored House and Senate candidates. The candidates and the Trump campaign will split the cash.

  • Don Jr.'s political adviser Andy Surabian said, "The plan every week is for Don to select a House and Senate 'candidate of the week' to promote on his WinRed Team Page."
  • The first two candidates Don Jr. will trumpet: Sen. David Perdue of Georgia and newly elected Mike Garcia in California's 25th district.

Why it matters: As Joe Biden has admitted, he has some catching up to do when it comes to digital campaigning. The Washington Post's David Weigel recently signed up for alerts from both the Trump and the Biden campaigns, and he concluded that the Trump campaign is running circles around Biden online.

  • This advantage is understandable given the Trump campaign has a formidable four-year head start.

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 4,702,603 — Total deaths: 314,476 — Total recoveries — 1,722,804Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 1,484,804 — Total deaths: 89,399 — Total recoveries: 268,376 — Total tested: 11,077,179Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump is leaning toward keeping total funding cut to the WHO — Why Deborah Birx is the real power doctor on the White House coronavirus task force
  4. Economy: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says U.S. economy may not experience a full recovery until a coronavirus vaccine is available — Mark Cuban calls for government to hire millions of contact tracers to stem unemployment
  5. States: Cuomo demonstrates live coronavirus test, says not enough New Yorkers are getting tested — Newsom says first responders will be first victims of state budget deficits.
  6. Public health: Native Americans are at higher risk, with fewer resources  FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  7. World: India extends coronavirus lockdown until end of May — U.K. hires more than 17,000 contact tracers.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump leans toward keeping total cut to WHO funding

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

President Trump is leaning toward preserving his total funding cut for the World Health Organization after being on the brink of announcing he'd restore partial funding, according to three sources familiar with the situation. A fourth source, a senior administration official, cautioned that the decision-making was fluid and was still subject to change.

Behind the scenes: Trump spent his weekend at Camp David with some of his closest Republican allies in the House of Representatives. A source familiar with the private discussions said that House members at Camp David pressed Trump "to not give a dime to WHO."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Health

Why Deborah Birx is the real power doctor

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Don't be fooled by the grandmotherly demeanor and whimsical scarf collection. Administration officials say they've been taken aback by Deborah Birx's masterful political skills — including a preternatural ability to get what she wants while telling people what they want to hear.

Why it matters: She's better than any of the other public health officials at talking to Trump. While MAGA-land has spent weeks trying to get Anthony Fauci fired, Birx has been far more adept at influencing the president and shaping the administration's response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Politics & Policy