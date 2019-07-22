Donald Trump Jr., President Trump's oldest son, will be out Nov. 5 — a year before Election Day — with "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us" — and we're told topics include free speech, censorship and Big Tech.

Why it matters: Don Jr., a hunter and fisherman who's a popular talk-radio guest in Trump country, plans to travel the country campaigning for his dad. The book's thrashing of political correctness previews the stump message Don Jr. will use to try to jack up swing-state turnout by the Republican base.

