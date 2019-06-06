President Trump said that the U.S. and European allies "will forever be strong and united" as a result of the D-Day invasion during his speech at Normandy Thursday commemorating the 75th anniversary of the event.
Why it matters: Trump hasn't minded antagonizing European leaders over trade issues and NATO contributions during the course of his presidency, but these were some of his strongest words of support thus far for some of America's most crucial alliances.
What he's saying:
"Those who fought here won a future for a nation. They won the survival of our civilization. And they showed us the way to love, cherish and defend our way of life for many centuries to come.
Today, as we stand together upon this sacred earth, we pledge that our nations will forever be strong and united. We will forever be together. Our people will forever be bold, our hearts will forever be loyal. And our children and their children will forever and always be free."
Flashback: Trump leaves European allies spinning after NATO summit