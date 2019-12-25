President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had a prepared video to the American people wishing a happy holiday and a salute to U.S. troops.
Highlights:
President Trump: “Together, we must strive to foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect—traits that exemplify the teachings of Christ. ... We give thanks to the millions of Americans who come together to care for others with compassion and bring the warmth and bliss this holy season to our families, our friends, our neighbors and to those in need."
First Lady Trump: "As we gather with loved ones this holiday, Americans across this land, are grateful for all the men and women in uniform who keep us safe — our military, our police and everyone in law enforcement."
President Trump: "We say a special prayer for those military service members stationed far from home. And we renew our hope for peace among nations and joy to the world. On behalf of our entire family we wish everyone a joyous and merry Christmas and a very happy happy new year."
