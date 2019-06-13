Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Trump reveals new red, white and blue paint job for Air Force One

President Trump unveiled the plans for a red, white and blue redesign of Air Force One during an Oval Office interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.

  • Axios' Mike Allen scooped last year that Trump wanted to ditch the current robin's-egg blue paint scheme — which he calls a "Jackie Kennedy color" — in favor of a bolder, "more American" look.

Yes, but: The House Armed Services Committee voted this week on a measure to restrict paint and interior design choices for in-development presidential aircraft, per CNN.

"As I understand it these planes are not even going to be delivered until late 2024, 2025. This president is not going to fly on this plane under any circumstances ... we're simply trying to exercise our oversight responsibilities to try to save the taxpayers money."
— House Armed Services Chair Adam Smith (D-Wash.)

