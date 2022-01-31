Domino's will pay people to pick up their own pizza

People are getting paid to pick up their own pizzas.

The big picture: Worker shortages and increasing food prices are pressuring restaurants that deliver their own food to seek alternative routes to protect profits.

Why it matters: With the Super Bowl less than two weeks away, the pandemic near its peak, and winter raging in the Northeast, restaurants can’t afford to miss out on a key opportunity to lure customers.

Driving the news: Domino’s Pizza announced Monday that it will offer customers a $3 credit through the spring if they choose online-ordered carryout over delivery.

The credit is good for a week and can be used for another carryout purchase.

Threat level: Delivery accounts for two-thirds of Domino's U.S. sales. The move calls into question the company's long-running strategy of shunning third-party apps that specialize in delivery, such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and GrubHub.

Domino's has had a hard time getting enough drivers.

It may “show cracks in that business model,” CFRA Research food delivery analyst Angelo Zino tells Axios.

Unlike Domino’s, competitors Pizza Hut and Papa John’s do business with third-party apps, which Domino's has bashed for what it calls "surprise fees."

Yes, but: Domino’s current issues don’t necessarily mean its long-term strategy is flawed.

“Some of the constraints that you're seeing out there [like inflated ingredient costs and worker absenteeism] aren’t necessarily going to be permanent,” Zino says.

What we’re watching: Expect the food delivery apps to try to take advantage of Domino’s moment of weakness.