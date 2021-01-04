Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Dominion plans to sue Sidney Powell, doesn't rule out Trump

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell conduct a news conference on November 19, 2020. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Dominion Voting Systems plans to sue attorney Sidney Powell "imminently" for defamation, and is continuing to explore similar suits against President Trump and others, company founder and CEO John Poulos told the Axios Re:Cap podcast on Monday.

Between the lines: Dominion, which makes the voting machines used in Georgia and elsewhere, has been the subject of baseless accusations of malfeasance during last November's elections.

  • Trump, during his leaked call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, called the U.S.-based company "corrupt" and had to be corrected by Raffensperger after claiming machines had been recently removed and/or altered by Dominion employees.
  • Dominion says that the rhetorical barrage has led to death threats against its employees, including one who remains unable to return to his home.

Fadel Allassan
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia secretary of state says Trump could face probe over taped election call

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that an Atlanta-area district attorney's office could investigate a phone call Saturday during which President Trump asked Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes" to overturn President-elect Biden's victory in the state.

The big picture: Raffensperger said his own office is not likely to investigate the matter because Trump has also recently spoken with the office’s chief investigator, which may present a conflict of interest.

Orion Rummler
Jan 3, 2021 - Politics & Policy

WaPo: Trump urged Georgia's secretary of state to "find" votes to overturn Biden win

President Trump walks to the Oval Office on Dec 31. Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday tried to convince Georgia's Republican Secretary of State to "find 11,780 votes" — enough to overturn Joe Biden's win in the state — in an hourlong phone call obtained by the Washington Post.

Why it matters: Trump's personal appeal to Brad Raffensperger, which included suggesting that the secretary of state could face legal trouble if he did not take action on Trump's grievances, comes as several Senate Republicans plan to object to certifying election results in a last-ditch effort to support the president's unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's powers backfire

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

President Trump’s caught-on-tape effort to bully the Georgia secretary of state shows that the powers Trump used to cajole his way to the top of business — and into the presidency — are now failing him in his White House final days.

Why it matters: “The clock is ticking," a longtime friend and Trump adviser told me. "The only thing that has made it sound more desperate is he knows that come Wednesday, it’s game over. The closer he gets to [Congress accepting the Electoral College vote], the more desperate he's getting.”

