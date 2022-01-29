Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
A damaged door inside the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, 2021, after a pro-Trump mob stormed the building and drove lawmakers from their chambers. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The FBI, Department of Homeland Security and National Counterterrorism Center this week shared an updated resource for identifying U.S.-based violent extremists.
Why it matters: Domestic violent extremism has reached new heights in recent years, with the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection being one of the more prominent examples. The new document, which has been updated every two years since it was first published in 2015, includes for the first time indicators that apply to "multiple ideologically-motivated U.S.-based violent extremists, given the evolving complexity and variety of factors influencing the domestic threat landscape."
What they're saying: "It is important to consider the totality of an individual’s circumstances when observing potential indicators because some factors may increase the risk that the individual could mobilize to violence in a given situation," according to the guidance.
Indicators include:
- Changing one's vocabulary, mannerisms or behavior to "reflect a hardened point of view or new sense of purpose associated with violent extremist causes, particularly after a catalyzing event."
- "Posing with weapons and imagery associated with violent extremism in photos or videos."
- Engaging online concealment tactics like deleting, hiding or manipulating social media as part of an effort to plan a specific act of violence.
Worth noting: Members of the community such as relatives and peers are almost always the first to pick up on hints of violent motivations and are "often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence," according to the guidance.
- The resource was updated in part to help community members better identify and report such behaviors.