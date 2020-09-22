2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The dollar's gains could be a warning to global markets

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The dollar gained nearly 1% against the euro on Monday and rose to its highest since early August after about two weeks of declines.

Details: The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against six major global currencies, also strengthened, touching its highest in six weeks.

Why it matters: The dollar was the ultimate safe haven during March's selloff that saw global funds pour into the greenback as risk assets like stocks and oil declined at a record pace.

  • It reversed and moved lower as markets improved in the following months — going into Monday the currency was down nearly 5% since the start of Q3, and in July it suffered its worst month since 2010.

The big picture: The unwind of that trade could signal a broader market shift toward risk aversion.

  • The dollar rose almost across the board Monday, gaining against safe havens like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc as well as touching weekslong highs against commodity-linked currencies like the Canadian and New Zealand dollars, and emerging market currencies like the Mexican peso and South African rand.

2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Wall Street fears stimulus is doomed

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The fight over a new Supreme Court justice will take Washington's partisan bickering to a new level and undermine any chance for needed coronavirus relief measures before November's election, Wall Street analysts say.

What we're hearing: "With the passing of Justice Ginsburg, the level of rhetorical heat has increased, if that seemed even possible," Greg Staples, head of fixed income for the Americas at DWS Group, tells Axios in an email.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 31,346,086 — Total deaths: 965,294— Total recoveries: 21,518,790Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,858,130 — Total deaths: 199,890 — Total recoveries: 2,615,949 — Total tests: 95,841,281Map.
  3. Health: CDC says it mistakenly published guidance about COVID-19 spreading through air.
  4. Media: Conservative blogger who spread COVID-19 misinformation worked for Fauci's agency.
  5. Politics: House Democrats file legislation to fund government through Dec. 11.
  6. World: U.K. upgrades COVID alert level as Europe sees worrying rise in infections — "The Wake-Up Call" warns the West about the consequences of mishandling a pandemic.
Kyle Daly
4 hours ago - Technology

Why Puerto Rico is still struggling to get online

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Internet connectivity remains a weak link for the disaster-wracked U.S. territory Puerto Rico, and some experts fear a new tranche of Federal Communications Commission subsidies set aside just for the island might not help the people most in need of a broadband connection.

Why it matters: Puerto Rico is locked out of most federal funding available to U.S. states to help expand internet service. The island risks being left behind as carriers expand and upgrade high-speed internet networks elsewhere, even as infrastructure-damaging tropical storms come faster and harder and the pandemic makes broadband even more of a must-have.

