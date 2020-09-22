The dollar's gains could be a warning to global markets

The dollar gained nearly 1% against the euro on Monday and rose to its highest since early August after about two weeks of declines.

Details: The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against six major global currencies, also strengthened, touching its highest in six weeks.

Why it matters: The dollar was the ultimate safe haven during March's selloff that saw global funds pour into the greenback as risk assets like stocks and oil declined at a record pace.

It reversed and moved lower as markets improved in the following months — going into Monday the currency was down nearly 5% since the start of Q3, and in July it suffered its worst month since 2010.

The big picture: The unwind of that trade could signal a broader market shift toward risk aversion.