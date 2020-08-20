1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Why the dollar matters

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The value of the dollar has sunk to its weakest level in two years and investors are warning that a prolonged slide could be in store for the U.S. currency, leading to more of the world abandoning the dollar and the U.S. losing its "exorbitant privilege."

Why it matters: The dollar's status as the world's reserve currency has been in place since the end of World War II and provides the backbone for the U.S. economy and fiscal policy.

What we're hearing: "By issuing the world’s reserve currency, the United States has acquired an 'exorbitant privilege' — it can rely upon practically unlimited demand for its debt and borrow in global markets without fearing an exchange rate shock," Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments, tells Axios.

How it works: The U.S. benefits greatly from the fact that transactions of most commodities and many international purchases by countries and businesses are made in dollars, making the greenback essential for just about every nation to hold.

  • That necessity benefits the U.S. economically and politically — it allows the country to run large deficits and debts, and to exert its will on other countries.
  • Additionally, U.S. firms get easier access to capital, advantaging them over global competitors.

Losing reserve currency status would likely increase the cost of U.S. debt exponentially and could create significant inflation.

  • It would also mean a big loss of confidence in U.S. assets that could undercut the stock market and also pull down aggregate demand, leading to slower U.S. and global growth, says Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.
  • "Being the world’s currency supplies confidence into the U.S., into U.S. assets and if you start removing that then where does the world turn when things go bad?"
  • "The entire world would suffer from the U.S. losing its reserve currency status."

What's happening: Adversaries like China and Russia have been looking to unseat the dollar in order to reduce the power of the U.S.

  • Recently, China and Russia have radically increased the amount of trade they conduct in euros while multiple central banks have been buying gold as a store of safe value instead of dollars.

Yes, but: While it may be on the horizon, currency traders and analysts generally agree the dollar's demise has not yet come.

  • "I don’t see anybody else out there that could carry the baton that the dollar does in terms of global influence," says Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.
  • "I don’t think there’s any currency as well placed as the dollar to carry the torch."
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The state of play: While the road is long, there is also agreement that the greenback is fading.

  • "This pandemic has only exacerbated the long, slow, questionable, yet accurate ... decline of the dollar as the dominant currency," Tempus Inc. senior FX trader and strategist Juan Perez tells Axios.

The weak dollar trade is "becoming more pronounced by the day," Boris Schlossberg, managing director of BK Asset Management, wrote in a recent note to clients.

  • "The state of political disarray is clearly weighing on the buck as the failure to produce more fiscal stimulus, the clearly partisan skirmishing over mail-in voting that threaten to undermine the credibility of the election are all taking their toll on the dollar."
  • "Nothing is expressing the weak dollar sentiment better than gold which is once again above $2000."

The big picture: But a weak dollar isn't all bad, Cambridge's Schamotta says, as the global reserve currency status also "places an exorbitant burden on the U.S."

  • "By enabling consumers, businesses and the government to spend beyond their means, the country is essentially forced into running current account deficits."
  • "And by flooding markets with liquidity, the situation leads to financial instability — which keeps forcing the Fed to intervene."

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin
Aug 19, 2020 - Economy & Business

Investors still don't believe the stock market's rally can last

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The S&P 500 closed at a new all-time high on Tuesday and has rallied by around 52% since hitting its low point on March 23 — the best run the index has ever had in such a short time.

The state of play: While the market has continued to rise for the past five months, most investors have been incredulous about the sustainability of gains.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker
13 mins ago - Sports

College football's coronavirus confusion isn't new

Nick Saban in his practice field mask. Photo: University of Alabama

Most schools have postponed college football, and others are dealing with coronavirus outbreaks — yet the season remains on track to begin in a few weeks for six of the 10 biggest conferences.

The big picture: It's not an exact parallel, but college football faced similar confusion and uncertainty 102 years ago, when the 1918 influenza pandemic — combined with WWI — led to a bizarre, shortened season.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob KnutsonAlexi McCammond
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Harris pays tribute to immigrant mother as she accepts historic VP nomination

Sen. Kamala Harris paid tribute to her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, during her acceptance speech for the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday night, saying: "My mother instilled in my sister, Maya, and me the values that would chart the course of our lives."

Why it matters: Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, is the first Black and Asian American woman to accept a spot on a major party’s presidential ticket. Family was the overarching theme of Harris's acceptance speech, which capped a night of convention programming that included a blistering rebuke of President Trump by former President Obama.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow