Dollar index hits its lowest level in more than two years

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, touched its lowest level in over two years.

What's going on: Investor sentiment soared this month — following Biden’s win and prospects of congressional gridlock, possible stimulus, and headway on coronavirus vaccines.

  • Investors shifted into riskier assets — leaving the dollar to fall 2.5% this month.
  • The New Zealand dollar, on the other hand, is on track for its biggest monthly gain in seven years.

What they're saying: The worsening pandemic and uncertainty over OPEC+ moves shouldn't cloud the "generally positive risk environment, which has seen around $36 billion worth of portfolio flows returning to emerging markets over the last month — largely at the expense of the dollar,” ING strategists wrote.

  • “While more lockdown restrictions may stand to curb U.S. equity markets, the prospect of the Fed being prepared to add more liquidity should limit any dollar upside.”

Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Wall Street wonders how bad it has to get

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Wall Street is working out how bad the economy will have to get for Congress to feel motivated to move on economic support.

Why it matters: A pre-Thanksgiving data dump showed more evidence of a floundering economic recovery. But the slow drip of crumbling economic data may not be enough to push Washington past a gridlock to halt the economic backslide.

Axios
2 hours ago - Health

Moderna to file for FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine

Photo illustration by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Moderna announced that it plans to file with the FDA Monday for an emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine, which the company said has an efficacy rate of 94.1%.

Why it matters: Moderna will become the second company to file for a vaccine EUA after Pfizer did the same earlier this month, potentially paving the way for the U.S. to have two COVID-19 vaccines in distribution by the end of the year. The company said its vaccine has a 100% efficacy rate against severe COVID cases.

Scott Rosenberg
3 hours ago - Technology

The social media addiction bubble

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Right now, everyone from Senate leaders to the makers of Netflix's popular "Social Dilemma" is promoting the idea that Facebook is addictive.

Yes, but: Human beings have raised fears about the addictive nature of every new media technology since the 18th century brought us the novel, yet the species has always seemed to recover its balance once the initial infatuation wears off.

