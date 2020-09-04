11 mins ago - Economy & Business

DOJ updates merger remedies guidelines for first time in nearly a decade

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday updated its merger remedies guidelines for the first time in nearly a decade.

Why it matters: This is the new framework for how DOJ plans to solve for antitrust concerns, including for mega-mergers that reshape industries.

The big winner is private equity, which for the first time received explicit and positive mention as a viable "divestiture buyer" of assets that merging companies may be required to sell.

  • DOJ writes that "in some cases a private equity purchaser may be preferred," due to its financial resources, strategic flexibility, and access to industry expertise.

Divestiture is a major theme in the new manual.

  • DOJ writes that "structural remedies are strongly preferred" to conduct remedies.
  • In other words, it would rather the merging companies divest their way out of antitrust concerns than promise to be on their best behavior (i.e., conduct remedy).

Looking ahead: DOJ last week said it's considering a review of its bank merger rules.

  • In quasi-related news, The NY Times reports that DOJ plans to file antitrust charges against Google by month's end, with AG Barr overruling "career lawyers who said they needed more time to build a strong case."

The bottom line: The new guidelines are in keeping with what we've seen in practice from Trump's DOJ, but now it's been codified.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
2 hours ago - Sports

A big moment for women's soccer

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Women's soccer will get major U.S. exposure this weekend, with the NWSL kicking off its seven-week "Fall Series" on CBS and the FA Women's Super League (England) beginning its season on NBCSN.

Why it matters: It's an exciting time for the sport, which has grown from four million players worldwide in 2006 to roughly 30 million today, and is still riding the momentum of the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August

Data: BLS; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. added 1.4 million jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 8.4% from 10.2% in July, the government announced on Friday.

Why it matters: The labor market is rebounding, but the pace of hiring has dropped off from the fury of job gains seen earlier this summer. The slowdown could be a sign of what's to come: a long, sluggish job market recovery.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The stock market had its worst day in months, but no one is quite sure why

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Nasdaq fell 5% on Thursday, its worst decline since March, and the S&P 500 had its worst session since June, but no one was quite sure why.

What happened: Fund managers and strategists posited that profit taking or rebalancing was to blame as no fundamental drivers for the sell-off were apparent and it remains unclear whether Thursday was a fluke or the beginning of retrenchment from what most Wall Street analysts viewed as an overextended market.

