DOJ supports Trump's fight to prevent tax return disclosure

The Justice Department said it supported President Trump's Supreme Court fight to block his tax returns from being disclosed to a New York prosecutor, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The court filing comes one week after Trump filed an appeal individually to reverse a lower court's ruling that directed his accounting firm, Mazars LLP, to hand eight years worth of tax returns to the prosecutor. Separately, the Supreme Court temporarily blocked the House's subpoena for Trump's tax returns this week.

Go deeper: Trump lawyer argues the president can't be prosecuted for shooting someone