The Department of Justice on Monday filed a lawsuit against Texas, alleging Republican state lawmakers discriminated against Black and Latino voters and "again.. diluted the voting strength of minority Texans" when they approved new redistricting maps.

Why it matters: A DOJ assessment of the new districts found that they violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a press conference.

Be smart: Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act holds that state laws must provide voters "with an equal opportunity to participate in the democratic process and elect representatives of their choosing," Garland said.

Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta added during the news conference that the new districts "were drawn with discriminatory intent."

What they're saying: "Texas's 2021 redistricting plans were enacted through a rush process with minimal opportunity for public comment, without any expert testimony, and with an overall disregard for the massive minority population growth in Texas over the last decade," Gupta told reporters Monday.

"Texas's population grew by 4 million people from 2010 to 2020 and 95% of that growth came from minority populations. Despite this significant increase in the number and proportion of eligible Latino and Black voters in Texas, the newly enacted redistricting plans will not allow minority voters an equal opportunity to elect representatives of their choice.

Instead, our investigation determined that Texas's redistricting plans will dilute the increase minority voting strength that should have developed from these significant demographic shifts."

— Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta

Texas officials did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

Worth noting: Garland said that the upcoming election cycle will be the first since 1960 in which the DOJ does not have the ability to clear new voting laws, and he urged Congress to once-again give the department such powers.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the DOJ's pre-clearance powers in 2013.

