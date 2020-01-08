Driving the news: Today, DOE is rolling out the "Energy Storage Grand Challenge," which Secretary Dan Brouillette will talk about in remarks at CES in Las Vegas.

DOE hopes to "create and sustain global leadership in energy storage utilization and exports, with a secure domestic manufacturing supply chain that does not depend on foreign sources of critical materials, by 2030," a summary states.

Senior officials tell Axios the effort will look at a range of technologies — new and improved battery chemistries, advancements in pumped hydro storage, thermal storage with molten salt, hydrogen and more.

The program is designed to coordinate the work of DOE's network of national labs and separate offices of science, electricity, energy efficiency and renewables and others.

It has five big goals over the next decade, per the summary:

Technology development with "ambitious, achievable" performance goals.

with "ambitious, achievable" performance goals. Technology transfer to speed up the process of moving from research to system design to use in the private sector.

to speed up the process of moving from research to system design to use in the private sector. "Policy and valuation" to enable the "most effective value proposition and use cases for storage technologies."

to enable the "most effective value proposition and use cases for storage technologies." Bolstering the U.S. manufacturing and supply chain for storage technologies.

for storage technologies. Workforce training to help U.S. workers "meet the needs of the 21st century electric grid and energy storage value chain."

The other side: DOE and the Trump administration have also more broadly sought to bolster federal support for incumbent fossil fuel technologies, including coal-fired power, that compete with renewables and electric vehicles.

The White House has spent years seeking to slash funding for clean energy technologies, while Congress hasn't gone along.

In fact, the administration has tried to eliminate funding for the Advanced Research Projects Agency, one of the many offices involved with DOE's Research and Technology Investment Committee that's managing the new storage effort.

What we don't know: DOE did not provide specific planned funding levels. A spokeswoman pointed instead to overall department-wide spending on storage of $1.2 billion over the last three fiscal years.

What's next: DOE is planning a "coordinated suite of research and development funding opportunities, prizes, partnerships, and other programs," per the announcement.

The first step will be a "request for information" to get outside feedback on the plans. The department is also planning workshops with to learn more about deployment barriers and "shape the work" that will help bring technologies to market.

