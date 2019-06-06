The U.S. has the largest amount of new energy storage deployments ever

Why it matters: Storage from batteries and other methods helps to integrate growing amounts of renewable power and dispatch it when it's most needed.

By the numbers: Q1 saw roughly 150 megawatts of new deployment, a 6% rise from the prior 3 months and a 232% increase from the same period last year, per the report from Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables and the U.S. Energy Storage Association.

Where it stands: Falling costs and supportive policies in several states are helping to drive growth.

Federal policy is also helping because some solar projects that have a storage component are eligible for solar project tax credits.

But advocates want lawmakers to approve tax credits for stand-alone storage projects.

The big picture: The report projects the U.S. storage sector will more than quadruple in size to become a $4.8 billion market in 2024.