Trevor Bauer. Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will not face criminal charges for allegedly beating and sexually abusing a San Diego woman after prosecutors said they were unable to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, AP reports.
Driving the news: The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office went over evidence from the civil restraining order proceedings and witness statements before determining there wasn't enough evidence to win a conviction, per AP.
- The district attorney’s office looked into felony assault and sodomy charges on an unconscious person as well as a domestic violence charge, according to the case's charge evaluation worksheet.
Flashback: A woman alleged Bauer assaulted her on two occasions after meeting on social media, but he denied the allegations.
- The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner was initially placed on seven-day paid administrative leave on July 2.
- The league and the MLB Players Association ultimately agreed to extend Bauer's leave through the rest of the 2021 Major League Baseball regular season and postseason.
What's next: Although law enforcement did not charge Bauer, he still faces a potential suspension pending the results of MLB's investigation, AP writes.
- “MLB’s investigation is ongoing, and we will comment further at the appropriate time,” the league said in a statement Tuesday.