Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will not face criminal charges for allegedly beating and sexually abusing a San Diego woman after prosecutors said they were unable to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, AP reports.

Driving the news: The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office went over evidence from the civil restraining order proceedings and witness statements before determining there wasn't enough evidence to win a conviction, per AP.

The district attorney’s office looked into felony assault and sodomy charges on an unconscious person as well as a domestic violence charge, according to the case's charge evaluation worksheet.

Flashback: A woman alleged Bauer assaulted her on two occasions after meeting on social media, but he denied the allegations.

The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner was initially placed on seven-day paid administrative leave on July 2.

The league and the MLB Players Association ultimately agreed to extend Bauer's leave through the rest of the 2021 Major League Baseball regular season and postseason.

What's next: Although law enforcement did not charge Bauer, he still faces a potential suspension pending the results of MLB's investigation, AP writes.