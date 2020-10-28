MLB to investigate Dodgers player who joined celebration after positive COVID test

Justin Turner (front center) and the Los Angeles Dodgers pose for a photo after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series. Photo: Ronald Martinez via Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner will be investigated after he left isolation to celebrate with the team on the field, the MLB said in a statement on Wednesday. Turner’s case is the first positive of the playoffs, which closed with the Dodgers’ 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Why it matters: This is the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988, and it now threatens to be overshadowed by the possibility of an outbreak. Outbreaks sidelined at least two teams before the MLB announced that the playoffs would adhere to the "bubble" concept adopted by other leagues.

Driving the news: Turner was removed from the game at the bottom of the seventh inning after his test returned positive.

  • MLB security and some Dodgers officials explicitly told Turner not to go on the field after the game, but Turner “emphatically refused to comply.”
  • At least some Dodgers officials supported Turner’s return to the field, according to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.
  • A masked Turner carried around the trophy and was in close proximity to teammates throughout. At one point, he took off his mask to take photos with the team; most of the people around him did not wear masks.
  • Nobody on the field appeared to question Turner’s actions, according to CBS Sports.

Between the lines: Turner and some other Dodgers players actually challenged the need to play in a playoffs bubble in September, per The Athletic.

Where it stands: Dodgers’ traveling party underwent nasal swabs on Tuesday, according to the MLB. Both teams were tested.

The bottom line, per Axios’ Kendall Baker: It's unclear how COVID-19 infiltrated baseball's month-long playoff bubble when the NBA and NHL went nearly three months without a single case.

Go deeper

Arthur Cribbs
17 hours ago - Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series

Mookie Betts slides home safely to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers won their seventh World Series in franchise history with a 3-1 Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. Shortstop Corey Seager was named the series MVP.

The big picture: It's the Dodgers' first championship since 1988, though they've won the NL West division in eight straight seasons and reached the World Series three times in the last four years.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
12 hours ago - Health

Mask mandates help control the rise in coronavirus hospitalizations

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Coronavirus hospitalizations are rising much more dramatically in places that don’t require people to wear a face mask, according to a new Vanderbilt University analysis.

The big picture: The findings reinforce what experts have been saying for months: Masks — and mask mandates — work. They will not vanquish the coronavirus on their own, but they help. A lot.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden ahead in Wisconsin, Michigan as cases surge in the Midwest.
  2. Health: Surge "is real" and not just caused by more tests, Trump's testing czar saysMask mandates help control rise in hospitalizations Some coronavirus survivors have "autoantibodies."
  3. Business: Surge is sinking consumer confidence Testing is a windfall.
  4. World: France imposes lockdown as Macron warns of overwhelming second COVID wave Germany to close bars and restaurants for a month.
  5. Sports: Boston Marathon delayed as COVID-19 surges MLB to investigate Dodgers player who joined celebration after positive COVID test.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow