A Lithuanian documentary filmmaker was killed while trying to leave Mariupol, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's information agency tweeted Saturday.

Details: Mantas Kvedaravicius directed "Mariupolis," a documentary about life in Mariupol, as the southern port city battled Russian-backed fighters in 2014. He was 45 years old.

Kvedaravicius also directed Barzakh, a documentary about Russia's war in Chechnya, which won the Amnesty International Film Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2011.

The big picture: Mariupol has endured weeks of Russian military bombardment.