Documentary filmmaker killed in Ukraine
A Lithuanian documentary filmmaker was killed while trying to leave Mariupol, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's information agency tweeted Saturday.
Details: Mantas Kvedaravicius directed "Mariupolis," a documentary about life in Mariupol, as the southern port city battled Russian-backed fighters in 2014. He was 45 years old.
- Kvedaravicius also directed Barzakh, a documentary about Russia's war in Chechnya, which won the Amnesty International Film Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2011.
The big picture: Mariupol has endured weeks of Russian military bombardment.
- U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday that since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, "some of the most egregious accounts of what could constitute war crimes" have occurred in Mariupol.