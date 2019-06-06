DNC tells Inslee they will not host a climate-focused primary debate

He went on Twitter, adding: "The DNC is silencing the voices of Democratic activists, many of our progressive partner organizations, and nearly half of the Democratic presidential field who want to debate the existential crisis of our time."

What the DNC is saying:

"[The] goal is to provide a platform for candidates to have a vigorous discussion on ideas and solutions on the many issues that voters care about, including the economy, climate change, and health care. While climate change is at the top of our list, the DNC will not be holding entire debates on a single issue area because we want to make sure voters have the ability to hear from candidates on dozens of issues of importance to American voters."

— per a DNC spokesperson

"This move is a slap in the face to the hundreds of thousands of activists and all of the candidates calling on the DNC to hold a dedicated climate debate," wrote CREDO Action Campaign in response to the DNC's decision.

The backdrop: Inslee, who is running a climate-focused campaign, launched a petition in April asking for the DNC to consider his idea. Even then, the DNC was noncommittal.

Our thought bubble, from Axios' Amy Harder: This comes as a sign that although climate change has risen in political prominence, there are limits to what the broader party is willing to do in response to the more liberal Democrats

Other candidates who support a climate-change debate:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.)

Former Obama cabinet official Julián Castro

