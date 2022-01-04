Democratic National Committee staff votes to unionize

Democratic National Committee employees voted to unionize on Tuesday.

Details: The DNC staff will join the SEIU Local 500 union, which represents workers in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The move represents a significant step in a broader effort to organize political staffers on the left.

The vote was approved by former Congresswoman Donna Edwards, who was selected by both staff and management. DNC Executive Director Sam Cornale said in a statement that the DNC would voluntarily recognize the SEIU Local 500.

Sixty-seven percent of eligible staff were in favor of unionization.

What they're saying: “We are incredibly excited to join SEIU Local 500 to live our Democratic values at our workplace," said DNC Staffer and Union Leader Alison Goh in a statement on Tuesday.