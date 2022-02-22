Ditching ICE made communities safer, Georgia sheriffs and activists say

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios
Sheriffs and advocates in two of metro Atlanta’s most diverse counties say immigrants have more trust in law enforcement and communities are safer one year after cutting ties with a federal immigration program that critics argued led to racial profiling.
Catch up quick: Under 287(g) agreements, local law enforcement officers essentially act as an extension of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and conduct immigration checks on people booked into county jails, potentially resulting in their deportation.
- Cobb and Gwinnett counties, which until recently were GOP strongholds, elected sheriffs who promised to end the program.
- Both counties ended the agreements with the feds in January 2021.
Why it matters: Advocates have long said that the 287(g) program eroded Latinos’ trust in law enforcement and discouraged undocumented immigrants from contacting police when they were the victims of — or had information about — a crime.
What they’re saying: “With the 287(g) program in place, I was getting phone calls when a crime was committed in the immigrant community,” says Jerry Gonzalez, the CEO of the GALEO Impact Fund, a 501c4 organization that helped fight the program.
By the numbers: Over the past decade, the Gwinnett Sheriff’s office — led at the time by Butch Conway — ran immigration checks on more than 20,000 immigrants, Mother Jones reported.
- The department had more 287(g)-related referrals in 2019 and 2020 than any other participating law enforcement agency, accounting for 25% of almost 17,000 ICE interactions through the program in 2020, the AJC reported this past year.
Early on, nonprofits including the Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights and groups like GALEO Impact Fund organized voters and residents to pressure sheriffs to end the program.
Gwinnett Sheriff Keybo Taylor did just that on his first day in office in January 2021. Roughly three weeks later, Cobb County’s Craig Owens — also newly elected — celebrated the end of the partnership with GLAHR and other advocates.
- Owens hired a liaison to Latino communities and increased events to build new ties with Latino leaders and neighborhoods.
- In Gwinnett, Taylor says, the program cost the sheriff’s office as much as $3 million a year to run, and he’s redirected some of that funding to battling human trafficking and gangs.
But, but, but: Adelina Nicholls, the co-founder and executive director of GLAHR, tells Axios that while people are less scared to speak with law enforcement, officers must continue to be educated on racial profiling and civil liberties.
- People feel more confident going to work, picking up their kids from school, and doing “the regular stuff people do every day,” Nicholls says. “I think at least we are able to breathe better.”
- “The erosion of trust doesn't change on the flip of a switch,” Gonzalez says. “Trust has to be earned.”
What's next: Activists are still waiting for President Biden to fulfill a campaign promise to end the contracts ICE signed with law enforcement during the Trump administration, Naureen Shah, the senior legislative counsel on immigrants’ rights at the American Civil Liberties Union, tells Axios.
- Today more than 140 sheriffs participate in the program.