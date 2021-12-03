Sign up for our daily briefing

Distilling disparate job numbers

Two storylines have emerged from the latest jobs numbers. Far fewer jobs were added to the U.S. economy in November than economists expected, yet the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2%.

Erica Pandey is joined by Washington Post economic columnist Catherine Rampell to dig into these numbers and how two very different economic indicators can coexist — and how they could influence Federal Reserve officials.

Hope King
Dec 2, 2021 - Economy & Business

November's jobs report expected to be up from October

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The last jobs report before the holidays is due out on Friday.

Why it matters: Economists expect that the U.S. created a healthy 575,000 new jobs in November, according to FactSet, up from October’s initial reading of 531,000.

Felix SalmonCourtenay Brown
9 hours ago - Economy & Business

A tale of two jobs reports

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Whatever you think about the economy, you’ll find something in this morning’s conflicting jobs report to reinforce your views: America's job market is white-hot and the labor market is anemic.

Between the lines: The conflict comes from the two separate surveys the government uses to compile the report.

Axios
Dec 2, 2021 - Podcasts

Unpacking the Supreme Court’s abortion arguments

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — a case that offers a rare opportunity for the majority-conservative court to strike down the precedent set by Roe v. Wade. 

Host Erica Pandey is joined by MSNBC columnist Chris Geidner to understand why those in favor of abortion access are concerned by what they heard in court and where this case could be headed.

