Disney Cruise Line to require passengers 5 and older to receive COVID vaccine

Disney Cruise Line announced Wednesday that it would require all guests over the age of 5 to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Disney is the first cruise line to institute a vaccine requirement for children. The mandate, set to take effect on Jan. 13, comes after federal regulators approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for use in children this month.

Guests who are ineligible to receive the vaccine because of their age are required to provide documentation of a negative COVID test, according to the news release.

For people who opt against complying with the cruise line's policy, no-fee cancellations are allowed before Dec. 1, per Bloomberg.

What they're saying: "As we set sail again, the health and safety of our Guests, Cast Members and Crew Members is a top priority," the company said in a statement.