1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus pandemic could trigger a digital currency race

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

China is moving ahead "rapidly" with its version of a central bank-issued digital currency and the Fed looks to be prioritizing development and moving forward with urgency to produce one in the U.S. as well.

Why it matters: Digital currencies would provide a number of new policy tools to help stimulate the economy, including allowing Congress to send money more quickly and efficiently to Americans or facilitating direct transmissions from the Fed to consumers.

What's happening: Spending patterns by the unemployed and others who received funds through the CARES Act and private company progress on digital currencies "has intensified calls for [central bank digital currencies] CBDCs to maintain the sovereign currency as the anchor of the nation's payment systems," Fed governor Lael Brainard said in a speech earlier this month.

  • "Moreover, China has moved ahead rapidly on its version of a CBDC."

Watch this space: Separate House and Senate bills have emerged this year proposing the creation of digital currencies.

The big picture: Congress' inability to pass additional economic stimulus could put more pressure on the Fed to hold up the economy, and its current tools are ill-suited to do so.

  • The Fed's Main Street Lending Program, its most high-profile effort to directly help individual Americans and smaller businesses, has provided less than one half of 1% of its $600 billion mandate.
  • The growing talk of the K-shaped recession in the U.S. has led to concerns that the Fed is driving income and wealth inequality, and even prompted a Senate bill to give the Fed a third mandate to reduce inequality.

The intrigue: A digital currency could also help the Fed implement monetary policy by setting interest rates on consumers' accounts holding the digital currency — analysts say this also could be a more efficient way for the Fed to institute negative interest rates to boost consumption and inflation.

Between the lines: China already is far ahead of the U.S. and much of the developed world in mobile payments, and a new digital currency could provide another avenue to challenge the dollar's supremacy as the world's funding currency.

What's next: The Fed could provide some hints on the next steps in developing a digital currency at its annual Jackson Hole Symposium, which is set to kickoff virtually on Thursday.

Jeff Tracy
53 mins ago - Sports

Where high school football is being played around the U.S.

Data: MaxPreps; Graphic: Naema Ahmed/Axios

High school football has already kicked off in thousands of towns across America, and more will join them soon. Elsewhere, entire regions of the country have postponed the season.

The state of play: Seven states have begun playing games, and 10 more are set to do so by the end of the week.

Dan PrimackCourtenay Brown
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Where Trump stands on economic promises

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump made lots of specific economic promises to voters during his 2016 campaign, but only fulfilled some of them before the pandemic plunged America into recession.

Why it matters: Trump's economic record and promises for future prosperity will be front and center during this week's Republican National Convention.

Alayna Treene
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign launches massive digital ad buy for convention week

Screengrab from Trump campaign ad

The Trump campaign is going all in on digital advertising for the Republican National Convention, with plans to again take over the YouTube masthead and flood Facebook, Google and streaming services like Hulu with pro-Trump messaging.

The big picture: The massive digital ad buy — which is in the high seven figures, according to the campaign — will complement the Trumpian production planned for each night of the convention this week.

