Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing to relaunch carpooling service

Didi Chuxing, the Chinese ride-hailing giant, said Wednesday that it will roll out a revamped trial version of its peer-to-peer carpooling ride service — similar to UberPool — in seven cities later this month after suspending it last year following the deaths of two female passengers.

Why it matters: The incidents put a halt to the company's meteoric success — it was once even expected to go public before its U.S. peers. The new service will have curfews in place for passengers, limits to trip length, and new initiatives around women's safety.