No. 2 Senate Democrat announces support for impeachment proceedings

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told a group of reporters on Tuesday that he supports impeachment proceedings in the House amid allegations of President Trump pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, NBC News reports.

“I think this may be the straw that broke the camel’s back. There’s so much cumulative evidence here and many of us have wondered if this would ever see the light of day in an impeachment inquiry, but I think now we have to move forward.”

Why it matters: Durbin is the 2nd highest-ranking in the House. His comments come as scores of House Democrats suddenly announced their support for impeachment if the claims surrounding Trump and Ukraine prove to be true.

Go deeper: The impeachment whip list