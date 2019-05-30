Sen. Dick Durbin sent acting FDA commissioner Ned Sharpless a biting letter on Wednesday, writing that he believes Sharpless has "no intention" of addressing the youth e-cigarette epidemic after a meeting between the two on May 14.

What he's saying: Durbin warned Sharpless not to make the same mistakes as his predecessor Scott Gottlieb by underestimating the impact of rampant youth vaping. "I write to again reiterate the specific actions that FDA should be taking, today, to protect children from a lifetime of addiction."