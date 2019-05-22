Aside from oil and lean hogs, 2019 has been a tough year for commodities. Coffee prices have fallen 9%, natural gas is 11% lower and soybean prices have fallen 7% to name just a few. The diamond industry is also in a slump, Bloomberg reports.

What's new: De Beers revealed Tuesday its diamond sales fell to a 2-year low, underlining a slump in the industry worldwide. Sales fell 25% from a year ago and were down 29% from an offering last month.