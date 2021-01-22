Sign up for our daily briefing

Robbie Diamond: U.S. should not depend on China for rare earth minerals

Axios' Joann Mueller (right) and SAFE's Robbie Diamond. Photo: Axios

The United States should wean itself from dependence on China for its rare earth minerals and metals supply, Robbie Diamond, CEO of Securing America's Future Energy (SAFE), said on Friday in an Axios virtual event.

Why it matter: Rare earths are crucial in the manufacturing of commercial electronics, military technologies and the batteries and magnets used in electrical vehicles — and China is the world's leading processor and exporter of those materials.

What he's saying: Diamond said the U.S. should not rely on Chinese exports specifically for the sake of its electric vehicle manufacturers. If China controls the supply chain for rare earths, it will dominate EV production, he added.

  • "Unlike oil, I would say, where, you know, our cars will stop tomorrow, this is our manufacturing base," Diamond said.
  • "So all we’re saying is we need to worry, from minerals-to-market, about the critical and rare earth minerals that go into these vehicles, the processing of those of those minerals and the component parts from anodes, cathodes, battery cells — all the way to providing the market here in the United States."
  • "It's that minerals-to-markets approach that we desperately need and hopefully we'll get in [the Biden administration]."

By the numbers: "95%of the rare earth minerals are processed in China," Diamond said. Those are needed for the magnets for these vehicles."

  • "67% of the lithium is owned by the Chinese; 61% of the cathodes, 0% of those are in the United States; 83% of the anodes are in from China, 0% in the United States."

The big picture: The U.S., a primary importer of Chinese rare earths, has sought to reduce its dependence on China after the country threatened to stop exporting the materials to the U.S. in 2019 in response to the trade war and the Trump administration's blacklisting of tech company Huawei.

  • In 2020, Chinese exports of rare earths fell to the lowest recorded amount since 2015, though the drop was in part due to the coronavirus pandemic, which damaged global demand for minerals and metals.
  • The fall occurred as the Chinese government tried to ramp up production of rare earths by raising its mining quota for the materials over the summer by 6.1% to 140,000 tonnes — a record high for the country and its third annual quota increase in a row.

Go deeper: Watch the full Axios event.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
12 hours ago - Economy & Business

What Biden's EV push could mean for jobs

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Biden's swift effort to re-establish stricter fuel efficiency mandates, along with his broader push toward vehicle electrification, is as much about creating new jobs as it is protecting the environment.

Why it matters: The U.S. lags far behind the rest of the world in electric vehicle adoption. Catching up will require big investments in EV production — including battery cell manufacturing and mining of raw materials — to avoid dependence on imports and foreign supply chains.

Stef W. Kight
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Texas AG sues Biden administration over deportation freeze

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to members of the media in 2016. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration in federal district court over its 100-day freeze on deporting unauthorized immigrants, and he's asking for a temporary restraining order.

Between the lines: The freeze went into effect Friday, temporarily halting most immigration enforcement in the U.S. In the lawsuit, Paxton claims the move "violates the U.S. Constitution, federal immigration and administrative law, and a contractual agreement between Texas" and the Department of Homeland Security.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Podcasts

Carbon Health's CEO on unsticking the vaccine bottleneck

President Biden has said that getting Americans vaccinated for COVID-19 is his administration’s top priority given an initial rollout plagued by organizational, logistical and technical glitches.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the bottlenecks and how to unclog them with Carbon Health chief executive Eren Bali, whose company recently began helping to manage vaccinations in Los Angeles.