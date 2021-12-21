Sign up for our daily briefing

ICE to pilot body-worn cameras in select cities

Shawna Chen

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents work a traffic stop after an early morning stakeout on Jan. 8, 2020. Photo: Eamon Queeney/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Tuesday a body-worn camera pilot program for officers in select cities.

Why it matters: The move comes amid renewed attention on law enforcement misconduct after a year of reckoning with police killings of Black Americans. News reports and human rights groups have documented ICE officers' violent use of force against migrants, primarily Latinos.

Details: The deployment of cameras will occur in stages. Officers in an ICE investigations unit will start wearing the cameras for pre-planned operations in Houston, New York City and Newark, New Jersey.

  • Officers will be trained on proper use of the devices, civil liberties safeguards, data storage and more.
  • The camera will be mounted on the officer or agent's outerwear.

What they're saying: "The body worn camera pilot is an effort to increase transparency between ICE and the communities we serve, enhance officer safety, and deliver on our commitment to accountability," Acting ICE Director Tae D. Johnson said in a statement.

  • "With its body worn camera pilot, ICE is making an important statement that transparency and accountability are essential components of our ability to fulfill our law enforcement mission and keep communities safe," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas added. 

Axios Twin Cities
Dec 20, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Here's where you can ice skate at Twin Cities parks this winter

Photo courtesy of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

Ice skating at city-run outdoor rinks will begin soon across the Twin Cities.

Driving the news: Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board staff will start watering city rink sites in evenings and mornings this week, in hopes of having the ice fully operational by January.

Shawna Chen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: It's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated

President Biden told unvaccinated Americans Monday that getting the COVID vaccine is "your patriotic duty" and "an obligation to your country."

Why it matters: Biden's remarks come amid a surge in new cases largely driven by the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: What to do about Omicron over the holidays — COVID isn't finished with us — Omicron accounted for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases, CDC says — Biden tests negative after contact with staff member infected with virus
  2. Vaccines: WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — Trump reveals he got COVID vaccine booster shot — Moderna says booster dose effective against Omicron.
  3. States: First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas — America tunes out Omicron news despite ominous threat — America once again faces COVID test shortagesNHL pauses season through Christmas due to COVID surge
  4. World: U.K. health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas — New supply chain crisis: medical supplies — WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
