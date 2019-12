Where it stands: U.S. citizens can opt-out of having their picture processed at airports to verify their identity, per Customs and Border Protection (CBP) policy.

Yes, but: ACLU senior policy analyst Jay Stanley described incidents from the past few months in which two U.S. citizens — at Dublin Preclearance and Dulles International Airport — were told by CBP officers they were not allowed to opt-out of entering the TSA's facial recognition database.

In another case, Stanley said a U.S. citizen was detained for an hour and interrogated for opting-out.

Stanley, who attended a CBP briefing on the new policy Tuesday, said the agency suggested that they were strongly considering not making facial recognition checkpoints mandatory for U.S. citizens.

What's new: The DHS' latest proposal cites the duties of the CBP commissioner as part of why it would have the legal authority to require U.S. citizens to participate in facial recognition at points of entry — as opposed to its nearly identical 2018 proposal.

Background: CBP says it has used facial recognition to match travelers' photos with their identity documents at over 20 U.S. airports. The agency was testing its biometric exit program at 13 major airports in June of last year.

CBP says it discards all photos of U.S. citizens within 12 hours of identity verification.

All of DHS’ biometrics and fingerprinting data is done by Amazon Web Services, according to Jason Kello, AWS senior public relations manager.

The bottom line: The DHS has extended its timetable to August 2020 to try and implement its new facial recognition rules.

