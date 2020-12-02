Get the latest market trends in your inbox

DeVos slams student debt forgiveness and free college proposals

Betsy DeVos. Photo: Alex Wong/ Getty

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos slammed free college as a "socialist takeover of higher education" that could harm the nation's economy, in a speech on Tuesday, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Student debt forgiveness and tuition-free college are two key elements of President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda for higher education. Though DeVos didn’t say Biden's name at the virtual financial aid conference, she berated politicians broadly for setting forth “the truly insidious notion of government gift-giving.”

The big picture: The Trump administration has halted payments for student borrowers through the end of the year. DeVos has not commented whether the moratorium will be extended.

  • Under Biden’s proposal, at least some of the $1.6 trillion in student debt would be eliminated for 44 million affected Americans.
  • He backs at least $10,000 in federal loan forgiveness, while more progressive Democrats including Sens. Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have advocated for forgiveness up to $50,000.
  • Biden has also promised to cover tuition at public colleges and universities for students with family incomes below $125,000. Under his proposal, the federal government would cover 54% of the cost while individual states cover the rest.

The other side: DeVos has been blamed by Democrats for limiting loan forgiveness through federal programs since taking office.

  • “We’ve heard shrill calls to cancel, to forgive, to make it all free,” DeVos said. “Any innocuous label out there can’t obfuscate what it really is: Wrong.”
  • “If the politicians proposing free college today get their way, just watch our colleges and universities begin to resemble a failing K-12 school, with the customer service of the DMV to boot,” she said.
  • She also considers tuition-free college “a matter of total government control."

The bottom line: DeVos' comments likely won't amount to much since she will be leaving public office shortly, but time will tell whether Biden is able to implement student debt forgiveness and free college.

Jonathan Swan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump pressures Barr to release so-called Durham report

Bill Barr. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump and his allies are piling extreme pressure on Attorney General Bill Barr to release a report that Trump believes could hurt perceived Obama-era enemies — and view Barr's designation of John Durham as special counsel as a stall tactic, sources familiar with the conversations tell Axios.

Why it matters: Speculation over Barr's fate grew on Tuesday, with just 49 days remaining in Trump's presidency, after Barr gave an interview to the Associated Press in which he said the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread fraud that could change the election's outcome.

Jonathan SwanRebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Health

CDC to cut guidance on quarantine period for coronavirus exposure

A health care worker oversees cars as people arrive to get tested for coronavirus at a testing site in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The CDC will soon shorten its guidance for quarantine periods following exposure to COVID-19, AP reported Tuesday and Axios can confirm.

Why it matters: Quarantine helps prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which can occur before a person knows they're sick or if they're infected without feeling any symptoms. The current recommended period to stay home if exposed to the virus is 14 days. The CDC plans to amend this to 10 days or seven with a negative test, an official told Axios.

  • The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Shawna Chen
4 hours ago - Health

CDC panel: COVID vaccines should go to health workers, long-term care residents first

Hospital staff work in the COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston. Photo: Go Nakamura via Getty

Health-care workers and nursing home residents should be at the front of the line to get coronavirus vaccines in the United States once they’re cleared and available for public use, an independent CDC panel recommended in a 13-1 emergency vote on Tuesday, per CNBC.

Why it matters: Recent developments in COVID-19 vaccines have accelerated the timeline for distribution as vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna undergo the federal approval process. States are preparing to begin distributing as soon as two weeks from now.

