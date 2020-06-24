Jun 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Twitter is immune from Devin Nunes defamation suit, judge rules

Devin Nunes. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

A judge determined on Wednesday that Twitter is immune from House Intelligence Ranking Member Devin Nunes' (R-Calif.) defamation suit.

Catch up quick: Judicial circuit Judge John Marshall's ruling did not find that Twitter is a publisher or speaker of the content posted by users to its site, or that Twitter is biased against conservatives.

  • The ruling cited Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields online services from liability for what users post.

Flashback: Axios spoke to legal experts last year who did not think Nunes would be able to show that any of the insults made on Twitter by anonymous users "Devin Nunes' Mom" and "Devin Nunes' Cow" constituted defamation.

What they're saying: "Twitter strongly believes the court made the right decision today to dismiss the claims raised by Congressman Nunes. Twitter enforces the Twitter Rules impartially for everyone who uses our service around the world, regardless of their background or political affiliation," Twitter spokesperson Catherine Hill said in a statement.

  • Nunes' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Go deeper: Devin Nunes suing Twitter over anti-conservative "shadow bans"

Updated 36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 9,695,374 — Total deaths: 491,595 — Total recoveries — 4,889,689Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m ET: 2,453,044 — Total deaths: 124,891 — Total recoveries: 663,562 — Total tested: 29,207,820Map.
  3. Public health: Analysis shows coronavirus cases skyrocketing in Latino communities Fauci says all states remain "vulnerable" if outbreaks persist, and "A risk for you is not just isolated to you."
  4. States: Texas Gov. Abbott orders all bars to close due to coronavirus surge — Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases.
  5. 🏀Sports: 16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus.
Jacob Knutson
Updated 1 hour ago - World

EU prepares to ban American travelers as borders reopen on July 1

French President Macron (L), Trump and German Chancellor Merkel. Photo: Christian Hartmann/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The European Union is preparing to ban American travelers from entering the bloc when it reopens its borders to the outside world starting July 1, labeling the U.S. along with Russia and Brazil for their failure to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to the New York Times.

Why it matters: It's an international rebuke of the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic. Millions of American tourists travel to the EU every summer, but that's unlikely to happen until the U.S. gets the virus under control.

Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Court: Trump administration's use of military funds for border wall unlawful

President Trump at the 200th mile of border wall in San Luis, Arizona, on June 23. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.

A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the Trump administration's transfer of $2.5 billion from the Pentagon for southern border wall construction was an illegal breach of its executive authority, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: Much of the money has already been awarded by the administration, AP reports. The long-term consequences of Friday's ruling are also uncertain, since it "only affects a portion of the funds the White House has budgeted" for border wall construction, per the Post.

