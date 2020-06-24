Twitter is immune from Devin Nunes defamation suit, judge rules

A judge determined on Wednesday that Twitter is immune from House Intelligence Ranking Member Devin Nunes' (R-Calif.) defamation suit.

Catch up quick: Judicial circuit Judge John Marshall's ruling did not find that Twitter is a publisher or speaker of the content posted by users to its site, or that Twitter is biased against conservatives.

The ruling cited Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields online services from liability for what users post.

Flashback: Axios spoke to legal experts last year who did not think Nunes would be able to show that any of the insults made on Twitter by anonymous users "Devin Nunes' Mom" and "Devin Nunes' Cow" constituted defamation.

What they're saying: "Twitter strongly believes the court made the right decision today to dismiss the claims raised by Congressman Nunes. Twitter enforces the Twitter Rules impartially for everyone who uses our service around the world, regardless of their background or political affiliation," Twitter spokesperson Catherine Hill said in a statement.

Nunes' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

