Behind Deutsche Bank's $8.3 billion revamp

It was the long-expected end of an era for Deutsche Bank, as it announced Sunday it will pull out of its global equities sales and trading business, cut its dividend and slash risk-weighted assets by about 40% in some parts of the business, as part of a restructuring plan to save billions.

Our thought bubble as Axios' Felix Salmon points out: The "restructuring will cost 18,000 jobs and $8.3 billion, which is a lot of money for a bank valued at just $16.6 billion at close of trade on Friday."