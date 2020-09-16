1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

DeSantis to end federal unemployment program, saying Florida can't afford it

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) plans to terminate a Trump program that supports unemployment benefits for out-of-work Floridians because the state's jobless program doesn't have the resources to qualify for the federal assistance, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Florida is among the first states to stop the program because of the cost. The state doesn't pay its unemployed workers enough to meet the 25% matching requirement, so people will lose out on an extra $300 a week made possible by President Trump's executive order, Politico notes.

The big picture: The move to scrap the federal assistance comes just eight weeks before the 2020 election. Trump's re-election path has to go through Florida, Axios White House editor Margaret Talev writes.

The state of play: DeSantis said last week that Florida didn't have the "capacity" to accept the $300 payments from the Trump administration.

  • The program requires states spend at least $100 per person on its own jobless benefits to qualify, Politico writes.
  • Florida has one of the weakest unemployment programs in the U.S.

What to watch: DeSantis is expected to put roughly $6 billion worth of CARES Act money that Congress sent to Florida toward the state’s COVID-19 response and fill in the budget.

Alexi McCammond
Sep 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign turns focus to Puerto Rican voters

Joe Biden before a roundtable in Florida. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign is turning its focus to Puerto Rican constituents this week, planning policy rollouts and in-person meetings as polls show his soft support with Hispanic voters in some crucial battleground states.

Why it matters: Both sides are fighting in the lead-up to the election to split the Hispanic vote. President Trump is going for Cuban-American and Venezuelan-American voters, while Biden tries to appeal to the growing number of Puerto Ricans on the mainland.

Rebecca Falconer
12 hours ago - Science

Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Alabama with "life-threatening storm surge"

A driver navigates along a flooded road as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, on Tuesday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm on Wednesday morning, packing maximum sustained winds were 105 mph.

What's happening: "Historic and catastrophic flooding is unfolding along and just inland of the coast, from Tallahassee, Florida, to Mobile Bay, Alabama," the National Hurricane Center said, as the storm's eyewall was moving across the coast.

Rebecca FalconerRashaan Ayesh
Updated 13 hours ago - Science

Hurricane Sally lashes Gulf Coast: "Catastrophic flooding unfolding"

A flooded parking lot as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hurricane Sally's northern eyewall is moving across the Gulf Coast from Pensacola Beach, Florida, westward to Dauphin Island, Alabama, National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: The National Hurricane Center warns the Category 2 storm "will cause historic and catastrophic flooding in parts of NW Florida and southern Alabama." It's expected to make landfall between Alabama's Mobile Bay and the Panhandle coast Wednesday morning.

