DeSantis proposes Florida civilian military force that he'd control

Photo: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday proposed reestablishing the Florida State Guard, a civilian military force initially created during World War II, that would be under his command.

What he's saying: DeSantis said this civilian force would "not be encumbered by the federal government," adding that it would allow him "the flexibility and the ability needed to respond to events in our state in the most effective way possible."

  • "Reestablishing the Florida State Guard will allow civilians from all over the state to be trained in the best emergency response techniques and have the ability to mobilize very, very quickly," DeSantis said.

The big picture: Florida would become the 23rd state to have a state guard, alongside California, Texas and New York, according to the governor's office. The forces are mainly deployed to respond during disasters.

  • Florida law also allows DeSantis to deploy a military force "to assist the civil authorities in maintaining law and order," including during protests.
  • DeSantis said the force would be comprised of 200 volunteer members. His budget proposal includes $3.5 million that would be used to train and equip civilians.
  • The Florida State Guard was initially created to fill in for national guard members who were deployed during World War II. It was dissolved in 1947, per CNN.

The other side: Democrats oppose the idea. Gubernatorial challenger, Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) tweeted that no governor "should have his own handpicked secret police."

  • State Sen. Annette Taddeo (D) called DeSantis a "[w]annabe dictator trying to make his move for his own vigilante militia."

Between the lines: DeSantis, who is up for re-election next year, is considered a possible contender for the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Shawna Chen
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Oklahoma sues Biden administration over Pentagon vaccine mandate

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin testifies before a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Sept. 29 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Olivier Douliery/Pool via Getty Images

The state of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration on Thursday in an attempt to block the enforcement of its vaccine mandate for federal employees.

Why it matters: The move comes one day after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin denied Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's (R) request to exempt the state's National Guard from the mandate.

Felix SalmonCourtenay Brown
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

A tale of two jobs reports

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Whatever you think about the economy, you’ll find something in this morning’s conflicting jobs report to reinforce your views: America's job market is white-hot and the labor market is anemic.

Between the lines: The conflict comes from the two separate surveys the government uses to compile the report.

Axios
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Elon Musk's mega-billion bounty

Photo: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Here's how insanely rich Elon Musk is: He has unloaded $10 billion of his stock in the past month — and could do that 15+ more times given his silos of shares.

