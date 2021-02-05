Sign up for our daily briefing

Minnesota governor activates National Guard ahead of Derek Chauvin's trial

Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin; a Black Lives Matter protest in front of a police precinct in Minneapolis. Photos: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and Stephen Maturen via Getty Images

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed an executive order on Friday to deploy the National Guard to Minneapolis, St. Paul and neighboring communities in the interest of "public safety" ahead of former police officer Derek Chauvin's trial.

Why it matters: The killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died last May after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes, ignited a wave of protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

  • Chauvin's trial is set for March 8.

Details: The National Guard will not be on the ground immediately. Details on the deployment have not yet been announced, but they will remain in place until the order is rescinded or the need for assistance ends, according to Walz.

  • "Per my direction, the National Guard has already begun planning and preparing for activation to state service," Walz said in the order.
  • The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul requested assistance from the state and the National Guard.

Between the lines, via Axios' Torey Van Oot: The announcement comes as the Democratic governor ramps up pressure on legislative Republicans to approve millions in state funding for trial security. Walz has urged the Legislature to act within the next week.

The bottom-up revolution goes global, viral

Torey Van OotNick Halter
Feb 4, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis' security plan for Derek Chauvin trial sparks fiscal fight

Photo Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Security plans for next month's trial of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin are starting to take shape, as lawmakers bicker over who should foot the bill.

Why it matters: Leaders say a robust law enforcement presence is needed in downtown Minneapolis to protect public safety and private property, but it could also have a big impact on the area's pandemic recovery.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsAlayna Treene
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Thomas Donohue to leave U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Thomas Donohue, president and chief executive officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Photo: Zach Gibson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Board leadership at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is close to naming Thomas Donohue's successor, and is expected to appoint Suzanne Clark as its next leader, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: As CEO, Donohue, 83, built the chamber into a political powerhouse that supports pro-business policies, contributes huge sums largely to Republicans and promises to give its international and domestic members a voice in Washington.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of Navigate
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Airline woes intensify with new COVID-19 variants

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

New restrictions on international border-crossings, combined with faltering COVID-19 immunization efforts, have dashed hopes for a significant rebound in air travel in 2021.

Why it matters: For global aviation, which suffered its worst year in history in 2020, the misery is likely to continue, holding back a broader economic recovery.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

