The deputy White House communications director, Pili Tobar, is departing her role for the private sector, a White House official told Axios.

Why it matters: Tobar’s departure is one of several reported in recent weeks as the administration completes its first year and the White House braces for a difficult midterm season. White House press secretary Jen Psaki is reportedly heading to MSNBC.

Cedric Richmond, director of the White House office of Public Engagement is also moving to the private sector, Axios confirmed this week.

White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy plans to leave her post soon, as well, the Washington Post has reported.

The administration has had relatively low turnover, as Axios reported in January.

The details: At the White House, Tobar managed a communications portfolio that included immigration, climate and LGBTQI+ issues, among others.

Born in Florida and raised, in part, in Guatemala, Tobar also served as a bilingual spokesperson in Spanish.

Tobar joined the White House from the Biden campaign, where she led the coalitions communications team.

What they’re saying: “Pili has been a tremendous asset to our team, and she will be deeply missed,” said Kate Bedingfield, White House communications director.