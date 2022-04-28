First look: Deputy comms director to depart White House
The deputy White House communications director, Pili Tobar, is departing her role for the private sector, a White House official told Axios.
Why it matters: Tobar’s departure is one of several reported in recent weeks as the administration completes its first year and the White House braces for a difficult midterm season. White House press secretary Jen Psaki is reportedly heading to MSNBC.
- Cedric Richmond, director of the White House office of Public Engagement is also moving to the private sector, Axios confirmed this week.
- White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy plans to leave her post soon, as well, the Washington Post has reported.
- The administration has had relatively low turnover, as Axios reported in January.
The details: At the White House, Tobar managed a communications portfolio that included immigration, climate and LGBTQI+ issues, among others.
- Born in Florida and raised, in part, in Guatemala, Tobar also served as a bilingual spokesperson in Spanish.
- Tobar joined the White House from the Biden campaign, where she led the coalitions communications team.
What they’re saying: “Pili has been a tremendous asset to our team, and she will be deeply missed,” said Kate Bedingfield, White House communications director.
- Tobar said in a statement: “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to work for President Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris in the White House, and on the campaign."
- “After nearly three years of serving with this incredible team, I am excited to return to the private sector and spend some much-needed time with my daughter, Lily, my wife, Christina, our family and friends."