Federal prosecutors are looking into fake Electoral College certificates from 2020 that declared former President Trump the winner in states that President Biden actually won, deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco told CNN in an interview.

Catch up fast: In the weeks following the 2020 election, Trump allies in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada and New Mexico sent fake electoral certificates to the National Archives, according to CNN.

The documents contained the signatures of people who claimed to be their states' rightful electors, but who "didn't have the backing of any elected officials in the seven states," per CNN.

What they're saying: "We've received those referrals. Our prosecutors are looking at those and I can't say anything more on ongoing investigations," Monaco said during the interview.

She added that the Justice Department is "going to follow the facts and the law, wherever they lead, to address conduct of any kind, and at any level, that is part of an assault on our democracy."

Worth noting: The fake certificates have also drawn the attention of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, the New York Times reports.